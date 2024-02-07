Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,554 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $60,428,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXP traded up $3.79 on Wednesday, hitting $239.61. 121,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $242.01. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,857 shares of company stock worth $3,001,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

