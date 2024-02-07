Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.53 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of EME stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.53. The company had a trading volume of 67,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,601. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.88. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.85 and a one year high of $239.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

