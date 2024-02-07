Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.53. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,201. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

