Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Welltower Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WELL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.84. 526,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average is $85.79. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

