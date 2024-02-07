Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GODN. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $738,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GODN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,453. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

