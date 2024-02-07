Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,029 PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of PowerUp Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in PowerUp Acquisition by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $10,978,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in PowerUp Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ PWUP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 110,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

