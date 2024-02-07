Westchester Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 333.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,684 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 41.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 24.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 83.8% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 53,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. 50,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,365. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

