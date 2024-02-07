Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $997,000 Investment in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 97,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Keen Vision Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter worth $276,000.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Keen Vision Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,976. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

