Westchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Westchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,057 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,961,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AIF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,432. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

