Westchester Capital Management LLC Sells 125,177 Shares of Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,177 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 2.40% of Keyarch Acquisition worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keyarch Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,184,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Keyarch Acquisition by 237.9% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 573,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 403,455 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Keyarch Acquisition by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,078,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Keyarch Acquisition by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 371,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYCH remained flat at $10.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,811. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Keyarch Acquisition Company Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

