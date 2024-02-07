150,000 Shares in Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA) Acquired by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 3.33% of Hudson Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ HUDA remained flat at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,983. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Hudson Acquisition I Company Profile

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

