Westchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,412 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 4.42% of Data Knights Acquisition worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter worth $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data Knights Acquisition Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKDCA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. 324,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,705. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.18.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

