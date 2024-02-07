Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VII)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VII traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,241. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

