The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.400–0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.0 million-$847.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.8 million. The Container Store Group also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -0.120–0.090 EPS.
TCS stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,210. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.18.
In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $30,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,468.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
