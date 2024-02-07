The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.400–0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.0 million-$847.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.8 million. The Container Store Group also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -0.120–0.090 EPS.

TCS stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,210. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $30,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,468.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 993,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 680,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 420,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 410,814 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Container Store Group by 54,171.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 379,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 317,399 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

