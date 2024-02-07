Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Trading Down 6%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $35.40. 42,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 232,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Ichor Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Ichor had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

