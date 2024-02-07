ATS (NYSE:ATS) Trading Down 7.9%

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.78 and last traded at $40.30. Approximately 16,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 40,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

ATS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.52 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ATS by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ATS during the second quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ATS by 4,342.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ATS during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ATS during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

