Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) were down 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 66,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 408,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $802.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Sinclair news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sinclair by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sinclair by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

