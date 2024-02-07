E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading Down 8.5%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 41,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 274,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $456.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 49.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

