KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Price Up 3.5%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $48.93. Approximately 95,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 211,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KB

KB Financial Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 646,184 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 278,345 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 218,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.