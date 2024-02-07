Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.41. 398,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,443,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,152,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,845 shares of company stock worth $4,989,033. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Equitable by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 232,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 151,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

