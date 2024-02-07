Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $41.08. Approximately 776,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,602,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Get Symbotic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Symbotic

Symbotic Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 138.28%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,306 shares of company stock worth $24,187,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Symbotic by 325.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.