Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $41.08. Approximately 776,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,602,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Symbotic
Symbotic Trading Up 1.6 %
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 138.28%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,306 shares of company stock worth $24,187,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Symbotic by 325.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000.
About Symbotic
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.
See Also
