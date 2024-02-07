New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,489,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 26,676,709 shares.The stock last traded at $3.95 and had previously closed at $4.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.