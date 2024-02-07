Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,530,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 3,682,559 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 690.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.