Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,326,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,494,542 shares.The stock last traded at $64.70 and had previously closed at $63.73.
BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
