TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $12.18

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $11.76. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 1,569,589 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.37.

The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.64 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 135.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 418,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 780,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

