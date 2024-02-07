Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Down to $46.85

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.85, but opened at $44.99. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 41,035 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.07. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

