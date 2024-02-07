Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Down to $70.47

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.47, but opened at $67.60. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $69.62, with a volume of 9,922,900 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a PE ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after buying an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,408,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $922,305,000 after purchasing an additional 823,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

