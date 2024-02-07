Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $18.28

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $17.52. Indivior shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 22,594 shares traded.

Indivior Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Indivior

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Indivior by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 562,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Indivior by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Indivior by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.