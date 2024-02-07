Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $18.28

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $17.52. Indivior shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 22,594 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
