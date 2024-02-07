XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.79

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $8.39. XPeng shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 2,007,918 shares traded.

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XY Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 554.5% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 327,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 277,229 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,765.6% in the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 324,297 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,038,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 46.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

