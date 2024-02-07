Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,972 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 68,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 195,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,210 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,845,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,260,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,483,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,707,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

