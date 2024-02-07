Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.08. 692,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,678. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.