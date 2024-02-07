Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MAA traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.33. The stock had a trading volume of 311,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,915. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

