Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $228.50. The stock had a trading volume of 566,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,312. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.63 and a 52-week high of $228.89.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

