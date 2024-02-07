Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 174,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.8 %

TTD traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,963. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 221.29, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

