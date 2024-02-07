Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.75. 106,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,043. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $182.31 and a 12 month high of $279.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.38 and its 200 day moving average is $244.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

