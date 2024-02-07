Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 702 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 77.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 687,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPLX. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

