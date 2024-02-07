Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

JCI traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

