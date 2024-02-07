Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.66. 209,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,138. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

