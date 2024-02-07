Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,641. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.