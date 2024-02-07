JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $24.11

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $22.88. JD.com shares last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 3,684,344 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

JD.com Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,995 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 277.4% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,956 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,564,000 after acquiring an additional 323,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 110.2% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,045 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

