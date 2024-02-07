JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $24.11

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $22.88. JD.com shares last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 3,684,344 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. UBS Group upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

JD.com Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

