Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $21.61

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $20.40. Zai Lab shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 196,514 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. The company had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at $595,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth about $32,784,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $43,068,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zai Lab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,136,000 after purchasing an additional 923,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

