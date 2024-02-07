NXM (NXM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016331 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,181.27 or 0.99546078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00196939 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003318 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.