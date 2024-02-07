Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $3,000.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMG. Wedbush cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,352.81.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $226.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,714.21. 343,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,524. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,717.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,300.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,068.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.29 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 62,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

