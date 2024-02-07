Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $415.94 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,383,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Novartis worth $415,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novartis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.11. The stock had a trading volume of 120,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,208. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32. The company has a market cap of $220.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

