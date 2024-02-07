Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.19

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00051625 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00047078 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00019380 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.