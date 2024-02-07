Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Gap Down to $18.91

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $17.80. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 20,232 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDN. StockNews.com raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $845.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $452.01 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDN. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 155,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at $1,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $386,000.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Further Reading

