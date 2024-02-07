Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $10.20

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $9.49. Bilibili shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 3,067,685 shares trading hands.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Bilibili Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Bilibili by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

