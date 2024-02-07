Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Gap Down to $12.97

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.97, but opened at $12.02. Diversified Energy shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 116,644 shares trading hands.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diversified Energy stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Diversified Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

