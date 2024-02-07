YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Down to $16.53

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $15.05. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 657,154 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,823,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after buying an additional 1,604,368 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,673 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $4,830,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 653,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

